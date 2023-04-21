Last Updated:

1,348 New Covid Cases In Haryana, Over Half Of Them From Gurugram, Faridabad

Haryana on Friday reported 1,348 fresh coronavirus cases, over half of them from Gurugram and Faridabad, the two districts in the NCR which have been fuelling the current surge in infections in the state

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
COVID-19

Image: PTI


Haryana on Friday reported 1,348 fresh coronavirus cases, over half of them from Gurugram and Faridabad, the two districts in the National Capital Region which have been fuelling the current surge in infections in the state.

According to the state health department's bulletin, out of total fresh Covid infections, Gurugram reported 598 cases followed by 159 in Faridabad.

Among other Haryana districts, Rohtak and Jind reported 89 cases each while Hisar, Panchkula and Jhajjar reported 68, 59 and 55 cases, respectively, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state was 5,468.

According to the bulletin, Covid positivity rate in the state on Friday was 13.82 per cent.

During the past over a fortnight, the state has seen a surge in the number of fresh infections, with most cases being reported from Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

READ | Maha sees 993 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; XBB.1.16 variant driving surge
READ | Covid vaccination drive of the Union health ministry gets PM's Award For Excellence in Public Administration
READ | Rise in Covid cases: Centre asks states to keep strict vigil, take pre-emptive action in any area of concern
READ | BTS J-Hope down with Covid soon after entering military? Rapper sent to quarantine
READ | Covid cases in Delhi sort of stabilised, likely to taper down in coming days: Saurabh Bharadwaj

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT