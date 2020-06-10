135-year-old Kolkata Sweet Store Takes To COVID-19, Introduces Its 'Immunity Sandesh'

West Bengal's love for sweets is no secret to the world. After the much popular Corona shaped sweet, Kolkata has come up with its version of an 'Immunity Sandesh'. This comes at a time when residents are wondering between what to eat and what not to eat. Balaram Mullick and Radharam Mullick, a famous sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with its innovative sweet 'Immunity Sandesh'. Calling it an 'idea' and not merely a sweet, the owner told Republic that the sweet was already a 'hot cake'!

"This sandesh (sweet) has been made entirely without any artificial ingredients or sweetener. It is made with Himalayan honey making it healthy. It is low on calories. The sweet contains close to 15 ingredients having medicinal properties, turmeric, honey, tulsi, cardamom, jasthi and peppers," said Sudip Mullick, the owner of the 135-year-old sweet store, who was also of the opinion that this particular Sandesh would boost immunity as it contains a lot of natural immunity booster.

Sweet priced at Rs.25

Sandesh is a traditional Bengali sweet besides the other famous varieties of mishti doi and Rosogolla. Sandesh is a sweet made with ‘Chena’ or cottage cheese with flavours and sweetener but this time the sweet makers decided to add some other flavours, making it hot and sweet. Established in 1885, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick is a sweet shop that is famous for experimenting with Bengali sweets, making their products very popular. The sweet is marked at a price of rupees twenty-five and is selling day and night since its introduction.

