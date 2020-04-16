14 New Cases Reported In Kashmir; Total Toll Of Positive Cases Breaches 300-mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 300 plus with fresh 14 cases reported in Kashmir region today, officials said today. Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Kashmir Division, said Government Spokesperson, Rohit Kansal. Total cases has reached now 314; 260 in Kashmir Division and 54 in Jammu Division.

Earlier this week, nearly three dozen persons who had tested positive for the novel disease were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

Meanwhile, a policeman from Budgam district of central Kashmir was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. “The policeman was found positive after coming in contact with Tableegi Jamat,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Nazir Ahmed. He said that it has been conveyed to the heads of the Police department and those who have come in his contact have to be quarantined.

Kashmir in 2nd stage of virus spread

Principal, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Prof. (Dr.) Reyaz Ahmad Untoo while talking to ‘Republic Media network’ said that “We are in 2nd stage, there is local transmission which has been established now. But a majority of our patients have a history of travel or of direct contact with those with a travel history”.

He informed that SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bemina which is designated as COVID-19 hospital is at present treating 85 positive cases of COVID 19, among 85 cases, 10 cases are of non-locals that participated in Tablighi gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi.

READ | Kashmir Reports 25 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19; Total Rises To 270

SKIMS, Medical College, Bemina has 120 dedicated beds for Isolation wards along with 50 beds in high dependence unit and 04 beds in ICU. Dr Untoo, said that with all the arrangements in place, the hospital has been able to handle COVID-19 cases effectively and the administration is always working further to improve the facilities. Authorities in Valley have sealed off the containment zones to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure to contain the spread of coronavirus even as the lockdown in the Valley entered the 28th day on Thursday, officials said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Receives 5 Lakh Anti-body Test Kits; Tally Reaches 12759

The restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir continued on Thursday, they said. The officials said the security forces sealed off main roads in most places in the valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown. Only persons with valid passes are allowed to move, they added. In the declared containment or red zones across the valley, the restrictions have been intensified as authorities have sealed those zones to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure and warned of strict action against anyone who violated the prohibitory orders, the officials said.

READ | More Recoveries Than New COVID-19 Cases In Jammu & Kashmir On April 14

READ | COVID-19: Restrictions On Movement On People Continue In Kashmir