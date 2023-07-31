14-year-old Falls To Death From Building Under Construction In Delhi's Malviya Nagar

A 41-year-old man died on Sunday after allegedly falling off a building under construction in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said.

They said the incident occurred in Nil Block of Malviya Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said plaster work was underway at the building when Sheikh Shah Alam of Bihar's Katihar allegedly fell to his death.

No safety gear was found on the body of the deceased or in the building, he said, adding that the body has been shifted to a mortuary.

A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered and builder Harish has been apprehended, the DCP said.

The official said the building was being constructed by Harish under a collaboration agreement with landowner P K Pandey. The builder had obtained MCD permission for the construction.