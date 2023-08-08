14-Year-Old Girl Forced Into Child Labour Rescued By DCW In Delhi's Greater Kailash

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl who was subjected to forced child labour in the affluent Greater Kailash-1 area of Delhi. The swift action followed a complaint received by DCW on August 5 from 'Silver Seven' organisation which detailed the girl's harrowing situation as a domestic help. After her rescue, the child has been kept in a shelter home.

According to the complaint by the organisation, the minor girl was being held against her will and was allegedly being subjected to physical and psychological abuse. The girl, hailing from Giridih district in Jharkhand, revealed to the DCW that she had fled her home due to mistreatment from her brother and sister-in-law. She arrived in Delhi in 2021 along with a neighbour who promised her work in the city.

Once in Delhi, she found herself placed in a household through an intermediary named Govind. The girl recounted being forced to undertake all domestic chores in the house, facing regular verbal and physical abuse from the homeowner's wife. The owners of the house also allegedly informed her that they had "purchased" her for a substantial sum, effectively enslaving her. The meagre compensation of Rs. 3000-4000 per month she received was controlled by the owner, who claimed to spend it on her basic necessities.

During the rescue mission, another domestic helper was also discovered in the same house. This individual, employed for three months, expressed a desire to leave but was being prevented from doing so by the homeowners. Although she did not file a formal complaint, her ordeal underscored the prevalent exploitative conditions.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal emphasised the urgency of addressing this grave issue, stressing the need for immediate legal action against the perpetrators.

Even after successful rescue, no FIR had not been registered by the Delhi Police when this report was filed. The commission also issued a notice regarding the case and called for the arrest of the individuals responsible for subjecting the minor girl to such abhorrent circumstances.

The rescued girl's statement was recorded by the Delhi Police, and she is slated to appear before the Child Welfare Committee.