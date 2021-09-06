14-year-old Girl Raped In Ballia Village

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man in a village in Ballia, police said on Monday.

The attack on the minor girl took place on September 4, when she had gone to a field to get grass, they said.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the victim on Sunday under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The police said a search was on to nab the accused, identified as Chhotu.

