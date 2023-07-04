14-year-old Student Jumps To Death In Dwarka

Quick links:
Class 9 student jumps to death in Delhi. (Image: ANI/Representative)
A Class 9 student allegedly jumped to her death from a building in Dwarka Sector-16, police here said on Monday.
A suicide note recovered from the 14-year-old girl's room mentioned not wanting to study. It also contained details about her suicidal thoughts, they said.
Officers at Dwarka North police station received information regarding a girl jumping off a building at Dwarka Sector 16 around 5.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
When the police reached the spot, the girl was found lying on the ground near the Type 4 quarters, he said.
The body was handed over to the girl's family after post-mortem, the police said, adding inquest proceedings have been initiated.
