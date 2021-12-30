Last Updated:

141 Mumbai Residents Without Travel History Tested Positive For Omicron, Says BMC

As many as 141 Mumbai residents who had not travelled abroad recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the civic body said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Mumbai

Image: PTI


As many as 141 Mumbai residents who had not travelled abroad recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the civic body said.

Out of 153 persons who were found to have Omicron infection in the city, only 12 had international travel history, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

But as per the Maharashtra government's release, issued earlier in the evening, out of 198 Omicron cases reported in the state, a whopping 190 were from Mumbai. The difference in state and BMC statistics could not be reconciled.

READ | Mumbai records 2,510 new COVID cases; 82.28% surge in last 24 hours

As per the BMC update, the tally of Omicron-infected Mumbai residents without history of overseas travel rose to 160. The total of Omicron cases in the city rose to 290.

READ | Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Mumbai reports 3,671 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Of 141 Mumbai residents without travel history who tested positive to Omicron, the highest 21 are from the K-west ward which includes Andheri West, Juhu and Versova, followed by D ward that includes Malabar Hill, Mahalaxmi and Tardeo areas. 

Image: PTI

READ | Mumbai bans New Year Parties in pubs, restaurants till Jan 7; Sec 144 imposed amid Omicron
READ | Mumbai on high alert: Security tightened amid threat alert input ahead of New Year
READ | COVID-19 in Mumbai: When will 'Bandra Reclamation-Bandra Wonderland' reopen for visitors?

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Mumbai, BMC, Omicron
First Published:
COMMENT