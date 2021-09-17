148-MGD Sewage Treatment Plant At Okhla To Be Ready By 2022 End: Jain

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said the new 148-MGD sewage treatment plant being constructed at Okhla in Delhi will be ready by the end of 2022.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had laid the foundation stone of the plant, billed the largest in India, in July 2019.

The STP is coming up over 110 acres. The city government is using state-of-the-art technology to complete this project before time, an official statement said.

"After its construction, this STP will stop 148 MGD (million gallons a day) of sewage from flowing into the Yamuna. It will follow the latest norms of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) i.e 10 mg per litre and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) 10 mg/L with nutrient removal," Jain said.

Biochemical oxygen demand is the amount of dissolved oxygen used by microorganisms in the biological process of metabolizing organic matter in water.

High BOD levels mean there is a high level of microorganisms in the water, and a high content of organic material that is broken down by the organisms.

"The treated water will be fit for various non-potable purposes like gardening, lake rejuvenation, washing, flushing etc. We are compensating for the delay due to COVID-19 by putting in additional resources. The work of this STP is expected to be completed by December 2022," the minister said.

This STP will receive wastewater from various drains and sewerage networks of south and central Delhi. Most advanced systems are being integrated with this STP using state of the art technologies, the statement said.

The plant will have a solar drying system for around 150 tonnes of sludge spread over 12 acres. Advanced suction-based clarifiers are being used to improve the removal of solids particles from the wastewater.

In addition to this, 2 existing STPs of 19 MGD and 36 MGD will continue to function in the Okhla STP complex. This will make the total treatment capacity of the Okhla STP complex 204 MGD.

