15 more illegal farm houses along Yamuna demolished in Noida

Noida, Jun 8 (PTI) Fifteen farm houses that had come up illegally in an area of 10 hectares on the Yamuna floodplains here were demolished on Wednesday, officials said.

The action was carried out by the Noida Authority on the instructions of CEO Ritu Maheshwari as part of its anti-encroachment campaign in the ecologically-sensitive area along the river.

"As part of this campaign, demolition action was taken against 15 farm houses which had come up in 10 hectares of area near Asadullahpur village in sector 135," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

"The officials of land revenue department and irrigation department along with Noida Authority officials were also present during the demolition drive which started at 9 am," the statement read.

Noida Authority's officer on special duty (land) Prasun Dwivedi said the demolished properties are estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore.

On June 1, the Noida Authority had razed 62 illegal farm houses that had come up in violation of norms on the Yamuna floodplains, the officer said.

"An FIR was lodged with the police in that case for legal action against offenders. A fresh complaint is being made after today's action also for initiating legal action," Dwivedi told PTI.

The Noida Authority CEO meanwhile directed the officers concerned to take effective action by running a campaign to demolish unauthorised and illegal constructions on the river bed and government notified areas. PTI KIS RHL