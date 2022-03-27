15 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, No Death

Thane has reported 15 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,744, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,880, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,587, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

