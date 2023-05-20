15-year-old Girl Kidnapped, Gang-raped In Gurugram

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two people, including a milkman she was acquainted with, who also beat her up and threatened to kill her when she tried to resist, police said here on Saturday.

A case was registered against the accused, milkman Vinod and his friend Jasbir, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Bhondsi police station on Friday based on a complaint by the minor's mother, they said.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter, a Class 8 student, went to get milk on Friday morning and met with Vinod near Maruti Kunj. She alleged that the milkman forcibly took the minor to a forested area near Bhondsi village on his motorcycle where Jasbir was waiting.

"Both of them then raped her. When my daughter resisted, they not only threatened to kill her but also brutally thrashed her with a stick and fled on their bike, leaving her there alone," the woman stated in her complaint.

She said her daughter narrated the ordeal when the family was finally able to find her on the corner of a street in their colony. She looked nervous and had injury marks at many places on her body, the woman said.

Police officials said the minor was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors confirmed she was raped.

"We are verifying the facts and are conducting raids to nab the accused," SHO Madan Singh said.