15-yr-old girl raped by uncle in Pb’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Pb), Oct 30 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village under Mahilpur Police Station here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in February this year but the victim revealed her ordeal to her mother after she became pregnant.

The accused identified as Jasbir Singh allegedly raped the victim when she was alone at home and her mother was away for work, police said, adding that he has been arrested.

He allegedly raped her again eight days later and threatened the victim of dire consequences if she told anyone about it, according to police.

The victim's mother became suspicious and got her medically examined after which she came to know about the pregnancy, they said.

Investigating officer Jaskaran Kaur said Singh has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR CHS RHL

