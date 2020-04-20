155 Fresh Cases & 7 Casualties Reported In Mumbai; Overall COVID-19 Tally Soars To 3090

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,090 after 155 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. However, it is pertinent to note that Mumbai's figures also include 137 more patients whose positive reports were received in the day. Their samples were tested in various labs between April 14 to 17. After 7 more persons passed away owing to COVID-19, the death toll in Mumbai stands at 138. Out of the deceased patients, 6 had co-morbidities.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 1,344 of Mumbai's COVID-19 cases were detected as a result of contact tracing, fever clinics, containment measures, etc. It also mentioned that 43,951 premises had been sanitized until April 19. In a big development, the civic body revealed that Kasturba Hospital was in the process of getting approval from ICMR for starting plasma therapy. This form of treatment entails using antibodies from the blood of cured patients to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients. Nair Hospital will be the collection centre for this purpose.

So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of novel coronavirus cases for any state in the country with 4,666 cases. 466 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were detected in the state on Monday. Currently, 572 persons have been discharged after recovering from the novel coronavirus. A total of 76,092 samples have been collected in Maharashtra.

Partial resumption of economic activities in Maharashtra

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on April 19, CM Uddhav Thackeray explained the contours of the partial resumption of economic activities in the state from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown. Observing that three zones namely- Red zone, Orange zone, and Green zone had been demarcated on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases, he said that economic activities in a limited manner will be permitted in the Green and Orange zones. At the same time, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

