158 Dengue Cases In Delhi This Year; 32 In September

At least 158 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases for January 1-September 11 period is also the highest this year since 2019 when the count had stood at 171 in that same duration.

Seventy-two cases were recorded in the month of August, which is about 45 per cent of the total reported cases, according to the report.

Thirty-four cases have been recorded in the first 11 days of September.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to a civic report issued by the municipal corporations last week, 124 cases of dengue were recorded till September 4 this year.

At least 158 cases have been reported this year till September 11. No cases were recorded in January, two in February, five in March, 10 in April, 12 in May, seven in June and 16 in July.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 1,158 in 2016, 1,177 in 2017, 243 in 2018), 171 in 2019 and 131 in 2020.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now.

According to the civic report released on Monday, 68 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till September 11 this year.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain recently held a meeting with officials of the public health department on prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Jain had directed officials to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under the NDMC so that maximum citizens can be made aware.

He had also directed them to regularly check for breeding of mosquito larvae on premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community buildings and dispensaries.

