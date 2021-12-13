16-year-old Strangles Cousin To Pay Off Video Game Debts In Nagaur

A teenage boy strangled and buried his 12-year-old cousin in Nagaur to pay off debts he amassed playing online games, police said on Monday.

The boy, Praveen Sharma, had gone missing with his mobile phone on December 8 and his family had lodged a complaint at Ladnun Police Station, they said.

The 16-year-old accused allegedly killed his cousin and sent a message through a fake ID to one of his uncles in Assam demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release the boy, police said.

"The body was exhumed today on the basis of the information provided by the accused brother. The accused has been detained. Last rites were performed after post mortem," Ladnun Police Station SHO Rajendra Singh said.

Police used surveillance of mobile phones to solve the murder mystery, he said.

According to Police, both brothers used to play mobile video games PUBG and Free Fire.

The accused had taken money from locals to play these games and had incurred losses, they said.

