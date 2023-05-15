Last Updated:

17 Buffaloes Run Over By Train Near Mangaluru

A total of 17 buffaloes died after they were run over by a goods train near Jokatte Angaragundi at around midnight on Sunday.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (Pixabay)


A total of 17 buffaloes died after they were run over by a goods train near Jokatte Angaragundi at around midnight on Sunday.

Railway police sources said the goods train was on its way towards Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) from Kankanady station when the incident occurred.

Fire and rescue service personnel from Kadri who rushed to the spot managed to rescue three buffaloes. The rescue operation lasted for three hours.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: six killed, several injured in road accident on Tirumala ghat road

It is learnt that the animals died after falling into a gorge when the train hit them, sources said.

READ | Kerala HC takes suo-moto cognizance on Tanur boat accident, terms it as 'haunting' incident
READ | Three of family killed as car collides with truck after hitting buffalo in Balod district of Chhattisgarh
READ | Six injured in clash over beating buffalo in UP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT