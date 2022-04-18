17 wagons of goods train derail near Punjab's Rupnagar, no casualty reported

Rupnagar (PB), Apr 18 (PTI) Seventeen wagons of a goods train derailed here after a herd of stray animals came onto the track in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

The incident took place near Gurudwara Bhattha Sahib when the train was returning from Ropar Thermal Plant after unloading coal, officials said.

The goods train had 58 wagons.

Officials said rail traffic on the Rupnagar-Amabala section has been disrupted.

Five passenger trains, including Jan Shatabdi and Himachal Express, have been cancelled, railway officials said.

The traffic on this route is expected to resume by evening, they said. PTI COR SUN VSD NB TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)