17-year-old girl raped at gunpoint by two people in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two people in a village in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered and one of the accused arrested, they said, adding that the minor was sent for a medical examination.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the two accused raped her at gunpoint on Wednesday and threatened to kill her, the police said. PTI COR IJT

