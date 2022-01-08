17-yr-old Girl Found Dead In Jungle In UP's Fatehpur

A 17-year-old girl, who had gone to the jungle to relieve herself, was found dead in Lalauli police station area on Saturday morning, police said.

They said her throat was slit and her family members suspect she may have been raped or killed after a failed rape attempt.

The girl had gone to the forest early on Saturday to defecate. However, as she did not return home for over an hour, her family members searched for her and found her body in a mustard field, Jafarganj Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

The girl's clothes were in disarray, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

Singh said on the basis of the complaint given by her father, an FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)