179 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 more deaths

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) With the addition of 179 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,07,066, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,845, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,098, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

