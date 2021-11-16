Last Updated:

18 People Injured In Group Clash At CNG Pump In Muzaffarnagar

18 people injured in group clash at CNG pump in Muzaffarnagar

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Eighteen people were injured when two groups clashed at a CNG filling station in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the trouble started when a car scraped another while queuing up for CNG at the filling station on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway under Khatoli police station limits Monday evening.

A confrontation soon turned into a violent clash between two groups, in which 18 people were injured and a car was damaged, Khatoli police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said.

A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Singh said and added that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Security has been tightened and additional force deployed in the area. PTI COR SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT