19-year-old School Student From Nanded Detained For Threatening To `blast Mumbai'

A 19-year-old "school student" was apprehended by Mumbai police from Nanded in central Maharashtra on Tuesday after a threat to "blast Mumbai" was posted on Twitter by an unidentified person.

A tweet stating "I am going to blast Mumbai very soon" was posted by tagging Mumbai police on Monday.

The location of the user was traced to Nanded City, around 625 km away from Mumbai, an official said.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was a "school student", a late-night police statement said, adding that the Mumbai police's crime branch detained him with the help of the Nanded unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and he was being taken to Mumbai.

Earlier in March, panic gripped Mumbai Police after the control room received information about a bomb placed in the Kurla west. The caller reportedly stated that “there will be a blast in Kurla in the next ten minutes” and disconnected the call.

After the information was received, police squads and BDDS arrived in Kurla and conducted a thorough search. However, nothing odd was discovered.

Prior to this, the Nagpur Police received a phone call stating that bomb blasts will rock the homes of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Antilia, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cine star Dharmendra, among other prominent personalities in the capital city of Maharashtra. The caller added that 25 armed men had arrived in Mumbai's Dadar to carry out the terrorist attack.