19-year-old Youth Hacked To Death In Tamil Nadu's Chennai Over Drug Dispute; 3 Arrested

In yet another gruesome attack in Korukupet in Chennai of Tamil Nadu, a 19-year-old boy was hacked to death by a three-member gang on the night of May 18.

In CCTV footage, accessed exclusively by Republic Media Network, three people can be seen attacking an individual over 30 times. The visuals show the three men surrounding the victim and attacking him with a sickle in the Korukupet area of Chennai. The video shows one of the three men attacking the victim over 30 times.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Rahul from Harinarayanapuram, in Chennai’s Old Washermenpet area. Based on the CCTV footage, police officials of Chennai’s Old Wshermenpet area arrested three persons-- Gowrishankar, Saravanan and Rahman.

According to police sources, Rahul had taken Rs 20,000 from the assailants to buy drugs. However, he failed to live up to his commitment. Outraged by this, the three-member gang decided to murder Rahul.

This is the second murder that was caught on camera in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai last week. On the same day of May 18 in Aminjikarai in Chennai, Arumugam, a financier was hacked to death by four men in broad daylight. This incident was also caught on CCTV cameras.

Tamil Nadu custodial death case

A young man named Vignesh died in police custody on April 19 after being arrested for allegedly possessing ganja near the Kellys area in Chennai. The family has asserted that the police offered him Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case.

“We were not allowed to see his body after the autopsy. Our house owner was threatened by the police to make us vacate the premises,” Vinod said in a press conference, as per news agency ANI. He also added that wounds were present on his brother's body. He also dismissed the police's claims that his brother had died of 'fits' and averred that Vignesh never suffered from the problem throughout his life.

A police sub-inspector, a constable, and a home guard personnel were suspended and a case of 'suspicious death' was registered. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the family.