2 Administrative Officers Of Ghaziabad District Transferred

Two administrative officers of Ghaziabad district were shifted on Monday by District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh, officials said.

Effective immediately, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Loni M S Shubhangi Shukla has been shifted to Modi Nagar in the same capacity, while Additional City Magistrate (Second) Vinay Kumar Singh has been posted as the SDM of Sadar sub-division, they said.

Copies of the order have been sent to Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar, Chief Development Officer M S Asmita Lal, Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar and other heads of departments, according to an official statement. 

