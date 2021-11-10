2 Armed Robbers Loot Rs 12 Lakh From SBI Branch In Jodhpur Village

Two armed men allegedly robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Gangani village in Jodhpur on Wednesday of about Rs 12 lakh, police said.

The two men entered the bank barely sometime after the branch was opened for business in the morning and executed the robbery and fled the spot, all within 10-15 minutes, they said.

Both the accused had their faces hidden behind handkerchiefs, and one of them had a pistol in his hand, while the other wielded a knife.

A hunt has been launched for the accused based on the video grabs captured by the cameras in the bank and checkposts have set up on different routes, police said.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Diwakar, the incident took place at the SBI branch on Jodhpur-Nagaur highway at about 10.45 am.

“The branch had just opened at about 10.00 am and the staff was about to begin its day, when two persons with their faces concealed behind handkerchiefs, one of them wielding a pistol and other waving a knife, barged into the bank and locked entire staff including the guard, who was present in one of the chambers,” Diwakar said.

The robbers also threatened a few customers present in the bank, he said.

One of the robbers headed straight to the cashier and threatened him with the knife, while the one with the pistol kept watch with his pistol, he said.

“The robbers picked all the cash available with the cashier and stuffed the money into a bag, which they had brought with them”, Diwakar added.

They executed the loot in just 10-15 minutes and fled the bank with a loot of Rs 11,95,340 lakh on a motorcycle.

Diwakar said the police have filed a case on the complaint of the bank manager and efforts are on to identify both the accused.

