2 arrested for raping 24-year-old woman in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Oct 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police said.

The incident happened in Garib Nawaj Colony in Jugsalai police station area, they said.

The accused persons forcibly entered the house and allegedly raped the woman, who is married, police said.

The arrests were made within hours of the incident and a case was registered, they said.

The accused are residents of the same colony, they added.

An investigation into the incident is underway, police said. PTI CORR SOM SOM

