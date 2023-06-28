2 arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.8 crore in UP's Maharajganj

Two persons have been arrested with 108-gram heroin worth Rs 1.8 crore in the Nautanwa area of Maharajganj district, a police officer said.

On Tuesday evening, Pachu (48) and Durgesh Shahni (45) were roaming near Nautanwa Inter College when they were stopped by the police. During checking, heroin was seized from them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nautanwa Anuj Kumar Singh said.

The accused were being interrogated. Another member of the gang managed to escape and a hunt is on to nab him, Singh said adding that the arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.