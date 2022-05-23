2 children drown in pond in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), May 23 (PTI) Two children drowned after they slipped into a pond here on Monday, police said.

They identified the deceased as Jignesh Gupta (8) and Shani (9), residents of Vinaika village under Aspur Police station limits. They were studying in Class III.

"Gupta and Shani drowned after slipping into a pond near their house. The two were rescued by villagers and rushed to hospital, where both of them were declared dead," Aspur police station SHO Sarvesh Singh said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR CDN NB NB CJ CJ

