2 Construction Labourers Found Dead, 1 Injured In Faridabad

Two construction labourers were found dead and another was grievously injured at a construction site in Faridabad, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect the three must have fought among themselves at Nangla Enclave Part-2 late on Saturday.

Monu (25), Aakash (23) and Ramvir (42) were natives of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and were staying at the construction site under Saran police station area.

Around 12.30 am on Sunday, Kamal Singh, a resident of the same colony, found them in an unconscious state and informed the police, who rushed them to the hospital.

Aakash and Ramvir were declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

“We are waiting for Monu to recover. We will record his statement after which we will get a clear picture. We are also exploring the CCTV footage in the area. Action will be taken as per the law”, said SHO inspector Rajesh Bagdi.

