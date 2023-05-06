Last Updated:

2 Held For Making Illegal Weapons In UP's Meerut

Two men were arrested for making illegal weapons in Kithaur area here, police said on Saturday.

Several pistols, cartridges, and equipment used for manufacturing the arms were seized from the duo, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the unit set up in a sugarcane field near Ishapur on Friday night.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Satyendra Kumar raided the unit and arrested Shakeel and Bhure, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the duo under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

