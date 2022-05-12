2 held for opening fire at two brothers in west Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Two more accused have been arrested for allegedly firing indiscriminately at two people in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Adnan Tyagi (18) and Faizal (25), both residents of Tihar village here, they said.

On Saturday, three men fired indiscriminately at an Innova car and grievously injured two brothers -- Ajay Chaudhary and Yashpal Chaudhary -- when they coming back from Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar after meeting their relatives, police said.

They both received gunshot injuries.

The police identified one of the accused as Paras, a member of Salman Tyagi gang. The two others were identified as Salman's brother Adnan Tyagi and relative Faizal, a senior police officer said.

Salman, who is in jail, had instructed the trio to follow the two brothers with whom he had an old enmity and had planned to eliminate them, police said.

The police arrested a man named Raju who provided a scooty to the accused on Sunday. Paras was arrested on Monday by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said, adding that Salman was also arrested on Sunday from Tihar Jail.

"On Tuesday, information was received that Adnan and Faizal would come to Khurja in UP. A raid was conducted and both were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Investigation revealed that in 2016, Salman was extorting money but there was a tussle between him and Baniya, Ajays cousin, police said.

"After that, Salman was arrested under the NDPS Act and subsequently the MCOCA was invoked against him and his gang. Salman suspected that Ajay was behind this," the DCP said.

Salman wanted to take revenge and conspired with his brother Adnan and cousin Faizal to kill Ajay. Adnan and Faizal watched the activities of Ajay and came to know that he and his brother frequently visit Kalra Hospital to see their relative, police said.

On the day of the incident, they saw that the brothers were travelling without the security and fired at them, police added.