2 killed, 2 critically injured as bike rams into bullock cart in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Two men were killed and two others grievously injured after a motorcycle rammed into a bullock cart on its rear end in Kadar Chowk police station area here, police said on Saturday.

Pushpendra(24) and Bhure (22), residents of Kasganj district, were en route to a wedding in Nagla village when their motorcycle collided with the bullock cart on Friday evening. The impact of the accident was such that they died on the spot while their friend, who was also riding with them, survived, police said.

Raju and Sumer Singh, who were in the bullock cart, sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital. Their condition is critical, police said. PTI COR SAB CJ CJ

