2 killed as car hits two-wheeler in Siliguri

Siliguri, Jun 13 (PTI) Two people were killed as a car hit their motorcycle in Siliguri in West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The accident happened late on Sunday night near Salugara in Bhaktinagar police station area, they said.

The driver of the car, which was heading towards the Checkpost area, lost control and hit the bike head-on, they added.

The deceased were identified as Manab Roy (26) and Ranajit Roy (47), both residents of Jalpaiguri district, police said.

While one of them died on the spot, the other person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday morning, they said. PTI CORR SOM SOM

