2 Men Found Dead With Gunshot Injuries In Muzaffarnagar

Two men were found dead with gunshot injuries in a village in Muzaffarnagar Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinay Kumar Gautam said the victims – Paras (22) and Deepak (23) – had gone to Shakumbhari Devi temple Tuesday but did not return home.

Their bodies were found Wednesday by locals in a field in Dulhera village that falls under Shahpur police station and police were informed, police said.

Investigation in the case has started, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)