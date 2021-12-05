2 Minor Boys Drown In Thane Water Pit

Two minor boys drowned in a water-filled pit in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Shivai Nagar area.

The victims, both aged 11, went out of their homes, but did not return following which the police registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping), Vartak Nagar police station's senior inspector Sadashiv Nikam said.

Their bodies were spotted in the muddy water pit located in the area around 2 pm on Sunday, he said.

Local firemen fished out the bodies from the pit, which was filled due to the heavy showers on Thursday and Friday, the official said.

The victims were identified as Abhishek Bablu Sharma and Krishna Manoj Goud, he said.

The duo might have entered the pit for fishing or swimming, since their clothes were found nearby, and drowned as they could not comprehend its depth, the police said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)