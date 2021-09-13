2 Minors Swept Away While Bathing In River In UP's Shahjahanpur

Two minors were on Monday swept away by strong currents while bathing in Garra river in Shahjahanpur, police said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said, Manu Kumari (15) and Ankit (12), residents of Atasaliya village, slipped into deep water while taking a bath and were washed away.

In addition to the local police, divers of PAC's flood relief team and NDRF are searching for the children, Anand added.