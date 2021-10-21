2 of family killed in lightning strike in Bengal

Malda (WB) Oct 21 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed after lightning struck them in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Alal gram-panchayat area under the Gajol Police Station limits on Wednesday when the two were working in a paddy field, an officer said.

Manirujjaman (36) and his nephew Amir Hossain (14) died on the spot, he said.

The bodies have been sent to Malda Medical College for post-mortem examinations, the officer added. PTI COR BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)