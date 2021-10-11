2 policemen suspended for beating e-rickshaw driver to death in UP

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended for allegedly beating an e-rickshaw driver to death in a village here, officials said on Monday.

Gauri Shankar, a resident of Chaundhera village, was beaten up by the policemen during a traffic jam near a temple here on Sunday.

The e-rickshaw driver's family took him to a private hospital in Aligarh, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.

A sub-inspector and a constable were suspended with immediate effect after preliminary investigation, the officials said. PTI COR SNE

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)