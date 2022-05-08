2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, May 8 (PTI) Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday.

A rescue operation is underway but there was no trace of the boys who might have been swept away by the strong current while taking a bath near the Julla bridge in Ramban town, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramban Sandeep Charak said.

He said Parvinder Singh (16) and Nitish Kumar (15), both residents of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon.

Local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and were promptly joined by police teams but there was no trace of the boys even after several hours, the officer said. PTI CORR TAS TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)