2 Teens Killed, 1 Critical As Motorcycle Hits Tree In Jamshedpur

Two teenagers were killed, while another critically injured after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims, all residents of Dindli bustee in Adityapur police station area of neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district, were going to have tea in Bistupur along with other friends, Bistupur police station Officer-in-Charge Bishnu Rout said.

They hit the tree while trying to overtake a truck, he said.

Dharamveer Sardar (18) and Bajrang Gope (16) were killed, while 14-year-old Rijju was fighting for life at the Tata Main Hospital, he said.

They were not wearing helmets, Rout said.

Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanan appealed to the parents not to allow their minor children ride motorcycles or drive car, warning that strict action would be taken.

He said that adequate police force has been deputed at all the important junctions of the steel city and a massive vehicle checking is being conducted in view of Durga puja.

