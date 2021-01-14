20-month-old Toddler Becomes India's Youngest Organ Donor, Saves 5 Lives

Becoming India's youngest cadaver donor, a 20-month-old infant saved five lives after her parents decided to donate her organs when the toddler met with an unfortunate accident.

On January 8, Dhanishtha was rushed to Sri Gangaram Hospital, Delhi after she fell from the first-floor balcony of her Rohini home while playing. Declared 'brain dead' on January 11, the parents decided to donate the toddler's organs which could, in turn, save countless other lives. The parents decided to go for the cause so that their daughter could live through others.

"The doctor told us that Dhanishtha's (daughter) condition is irreversible as her brain was dead. While her treatment was going on, we met other parents who were extremely worried about organs that were needed to cure their children. As her brain was declared dead, we asked the doctors if our daughter's organs can be donated to save lives. The doctor said 'Yes, definitely you can do that'. We together decided to go for this noble cause to save other children rather than burying/cremating her body. At least, we will have this consolation that she is still living in them," said the toddler's father Ashish Kumar to news agency ANI.

Read: Bird Flu: Delhi CM Issues Directions To Open Ghazipur Poultry Market After Samples Test Negative

Read: All Set For COVID Vaccination Roll-out; Jabs 4 Times A Week: Delhi CM

Lauding the family for this tough decision, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr DS Rana revealed that nearly 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs. "This noble act of the family is really praiseworthy and should motivate others. At 0.26 per million, India has among the lowest rate of organ donation. On average, nearly 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organ," he said.

"The number of transplant and cadaver availability is very less. Only 20 per cent to 30 per cent are Cadaver donors. From a larger perspective, some 20,000 patients are waiting for a liver transplant," said Co-Chairman and Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon of Sri Gangaram Hospital Dr Manish N Mehta to news agency ANI.

The 20-month-old's organs were found to be in excellent condition. Her heart, liver, both kidneys, and both corneas were retrieved at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and they were used for five patients. While her kidneys were given to an adult, her heart and liver were donated to two children. Her cornea is kept in store.

Read: No Spread Of Bird Flu In Poultry In Delhi, All Samples Taken From Ghazipur Market Negative: Official

Read: Plea Filed In Delhi HC Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy, Alleges Threat To National Security

(With Agency Inputs)