20 shanties, godown charred in fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 13 (PTI) At least 20 shanties and a plastic godown were gutted in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

No casualties were immediately reported in the blaze which may have occurred due to a cylinder explosion at a slum in Bajghera village, they said.

Around 20 fire vehicles were deployed to douse the fire since 1 am, but the operation was not completed even after 13 hours, they said.

Fire authorities said initially, local fire vehicles were deployed, but as the situation went out of hand, fire tenders from Faridabad, Rewari, Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh too were summoned.

Officer Ramesh Saini said according to eye-witnesses, the fire broke out at a slum and later spread across the godown.

"It appears that a cylinder in the jhuggi exploded. No casualties are reported yet. We are dousing the fire from each part of the area," Saini said. NB CJ CJ

