20-year-old commits suicide in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling in his house at Kalyanpuri village here, police said on Monday.

They said Raqib was found hanging in his room on Sunday evening.

Police are investigating the case but the cause behind the extreme step has not been identified yet, they added. PTI CORR AAR AAR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)