Last Updated:

20-year-old Man Hacks Parents, Teen Sister To Death In UP's Azamgarh; Accused Absconding

A couple and their teen daughter were hacked to death, allegedly by their 20-year-old son, in the Kaptanganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: iStock


A couple and their teen daughter were hacked to death, allegedly by their 20-year-old son, in the Kaptanganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The accused is absconding, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

The police said Rajan Singh, a resident of Dhandhari village in Kaptanganj, allegedly committed the triple murder after being reprimanded by his father a couple of days ago.

Rajan Singh allegedly killed his father Bhanu Pratap Singh (45), mother Sunita Singh (42) and 13-year-old sister Rakhi Singh with an axe after they had gone to sleep on Saturday night, Arya said.

After receiving information about the triple murder, forensic and police teams with sniffer dogs reached the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Arya said police teams are on the lookout for prime suspect Rajan Singh.

READ | Amid showers, Hundreds turn up to protest road link projects in Pune's Vetal Tekdi
READ | Atique Ahmed shot dead: UP police detain four people amid probe into gangster's murder
READ | Man beaten up for alleged theft of areca nuts in Kerala; 4 arrested

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT