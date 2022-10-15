21-year-old Woman Molested, Dragged By Auto Driver In Maharashtra's Thane; FIR Registered

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday. The girl was on her way to college early in the morning when an autorickshaw driver assaulted the woman.

In the video, it can be seen that the girl is walking on the footpath when the auto driver passed some remark, when she questioned him, he then grabbed her hand and tried to pull her, as per the police sources. The woman caught hold of him when the accused tried to escape. She was then dragged for about 500 metres with the three-wheeler as the driver didn't stop in an attempt to flee. She thn fell and the accused driver managed to escape.

Complaint lodged; accused on the run

A complaint has been registered under Section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the auto driver is still at large as the police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

