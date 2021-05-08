23 COVID Patients At Hindu Rao Hospital Left Without Informing Facility: NDMC Mayor

At least 23 COVID-19 patients have left the North MCD-run Bara Hindu Rao Hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing the medical facility, NDMC mayor Jai Prakash said on Saturday.

Hindu Rao, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is the largest civic hospital in the national capital. The hospital has 250 beds reserved for coronavirus patients and according to the Delhi Corona app, all beds are currently occupied.

"Twenty-three patients have left the hospital without informing anyone between April 19 and May 6. If some patient is admitted, they leave without informing since they might be getting better facilities elsewhere. It is happening even in Delhi government hospitals," Prakash said.

The mayor said that they have informed the Delhi Police about such patients since it is their duty.