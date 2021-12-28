23 Tiger Deaths In Maharashtra, 86 Nationwide Between Jan and July 2021: Uddhav Thackeray

From January to July 2021, 23 tigers died in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said while speaking on the last day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, December 28. In a written response to a question about tiger deaths in the state in the first six months, this year, he stated that out of 86 tiger deaths documented across the country, 23 tigers died in Maharashtra owing to various reasons, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Natural causes (15 deaths), railway accidents (1), poisoning (4), electrocution (1), and poaching were among the causes of death for the tigers. Chief Minister Thackeray went on to say that 15 of the 23 tigers that died were adults and eight were cubs. In his written response, Thackeray stated that the government had taken the required steps in the cases of electrocution, poisoning, and poaching in accordance with NCTA guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh forest minister informs state recorded 85 tiger deaths in last 4 years

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh administration told the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that 85 tigers have perished in Madhya Pradesh, sometimes known as the tiger state of India, in the last four years owing to various reasons in diverse natural areas. In a written response to a query from Congress member Lakhan Ghanghoriya from Jabalpur (East), MP Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah provided the information in the Assembly.

From 2018-19 to 2021-22, a Congress MLA wanted to know how many tigers died in the state. In response, the minister stated that during the time period under consideration, 85 tigers, including 32 cubs, died in various wildlife habitats throughout the state. The MLA had also inquired about how many big cats had escaped from other reserves, to which Shah responded that tigers moving across various forest corridors is a normal process as they seek food, spouses, better habitat, and new territory.

The minister also informed the Assembly that the state government spent Rs 28,306.70 lakh in 2018-19 on big cat conservation, security, and monitoring, compared to Rs 22,049.98 lakh in 2019-20. According to the response, Rs 26,427.86 lakh and Rs 12,882.82 lakh were spent on this project in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

