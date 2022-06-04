23-yr-old held for snatching phone in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of snatching a woman's mobile phone a few days ago, police said on Saturday.

The scooter, which he and his accomplice had robbed to execute crimes, was also seized, they said.

The arrested person has been identified as Afzal Khan, a resident of Bara Hindu Rao Delhi. Efforts are on to nab co-accused Kaif, they said.

According to the police complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman, she arrived in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur at around 6.30 am on Tuesday.

While she was waiting for a friend at Kashmere Gate here, from where they were scheduled to travel to Gurugram, two men arrived on a scooter and snatched her mobile phone.

The complainant said the thieves moved towards Tis Hazari Court and she, along with her friend, tried chasing them down.

The two men ditched the scooter on road at LR Centre, Pahari Dheeraj, and ran away, she added.

During investigation, police said, they found that the scooter was registered in a woman's name but changed hands at least four times before being sold to a resident of Azad Market here, an officer said.

He said the police checked CCTV cameras and obtained the photographs of the two men. They later identified the rider as Afzal Khan and pillion rider as Kaif.

Khan was apprehended from his locality Bara Hindu Rao on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to the DCP, Khan revealed to the police that he and Kaif had stolen the scooter from Azad Market on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and were using it for carrying out crimes.

Previously, four criminal cases had been registered against Khan at Sadar Bazar police station, police said. PTI NIT CJ CJ

