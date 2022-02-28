24*7 water supply soon, Delhi govt says as production reaches new high

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday achieved its all-time high water production mark of 956 million gallons per day, an official statement said.

The government said that the impact of the commissioning of new water filters at the Chandrawal water treatment plant was felt as it surpassed its water production mark of 100 million gallons per day (MGD).

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said DJB is rapidly moving towards its goal of providing 24*7 water supply to Delhiites.

“Today, the DJB has achieved its all-time high water production mark of 956 MGD. With the commissioning of new water filters, Chandrawal water treatment plant has crossed its water production mark of 100 MGD. Usually, the average daily water production in Delhi remains about 940-945 MGD,” Jain said in a statement.

He said that there has been a manifold jump in Delhi’s water production and the performance shows the Kejriwal government’s commitment to providing round-the-clock water supply to Delhiites.

The statement said that the new water production feat was made possible as all the nine water treatment plants are working at their peak capacity. They are situated in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Bhagirathi, Sonia Vihar, Haider Pur, Nangloi, Dwarka, Bawana and Okhla.

“Old and obsolete methods are now being replaced with advanced technologies to make the system efficient and robust,” Jain said in the statement.

To increase the water availability in all households, DJB has installed new prefabricated sand filters that have high flow rates.

The DJB has further proposed to enhance the capacity of Chandrawal water treatment plant by 9 MGD and the Haiderpur treatment plant by 16 MGD in the next six months, the statement said.

New sand filters in these plants are making a remarkable difference in cleaning and processing water. This has led the Chandrawal plant to cross the water production record mark of 100 MGD compared to 94 MGD recorded earlier, it said.

The DJB is also working on separate innovative projects to augment water production, such as ammonia removal plants to eliminate ammonia intoxication, reverse osmosis plants to handle high total dissolved solids and salinity.

It is also installing advanced filters and settlers to enhance the existing capacity of the water treatment plants, ultrafiltration membrane to remove advanced pollutants and many more, the statement said. PTI AKM CJ CJ

